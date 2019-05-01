Protesters march on Asda HQ in Leeds city centre over national pay dispute

Protesters have descended on Asda headquarters in Leeds city centre as part of a national dispute with the GMB union over new pay proposals.

Members of the GMB union have staged a 'surprise protest' at Asda House in Leeds city centre to oppose new contract changes affecting more than 60,000 staff nationwide.

Protesters at Asda in Leeds city centre

A consultation is due to take place on Wednesday afternoon involving Asda and GMB representatives.

A spokesman for GMB said: "A consultation is currently taking place on proposed changes to the terms and conditions of Asda contracts 1 to 5, in order to standardise all contracts with Contract 6, a flexible contract introduced in 2017 and one which 50,835 Asda workers are currently on.

"Despite Contract 6 having a 63 pence per hour increase on the original contracts, the new contract would still leave GMB members on other Asda contracts worse off due to what they will lose from changes to paid meal breaks, the loss of hours, changes to the night shift window and a flat rate for bank holiday work.

"The flexible contract also means the company has the ability to change the number of staff working days, hours and their department with just 3-week notice.

"Asda has stated any colleagues unwilling to agree and accept the proposed contract would potentially be served notice of their current contract and offered re-engagement on the new terms and conditions to take effect at the end of the notice period, with no further compensation. Should the colleague not wish to accept the new terms, they would then be dismissed."

Passing cars honked their support while protesters waved placards and marched around the premises at about noon.

We are still in collective consultation with the GMB and our other colleague representative groups about these proposals. On background, there is one of the regular consultation meetings later today where we expect the GMB to bring their counter-proposals.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We are currently consulting with our colleagues and their representatives over a proposal to invest in an increased rate of pay and changes to terms and conditions, which would enable us to deliver better service to our customers in an intensely competitive marketplace and would make 95% of our colleagues financially better off. This consultation is ongoing and we will always have conversations about change with our colleagues first.”

Asda said when announcing the changes in a press release: "The proposals would see all Asda’s retail colleagues receive an increase in their basic hourly rate to £9 per hour, as well as maintaining their existing benefits such as annual bonus, colleague discount, sharesave and pension.

"In return, colleagues could be asked to agree to work more flexible times and different departments in their store, as well as forgoing paid breaks. The proposed changes would bring Asda into line with widely-known industry standards and align all Asda’s retail hourly-paid colleagues to a single contract.

"Similar proposals were recently voted on in Northern Ireland as part of a collective bargaining agreement, where they were recommended for approval by union USDAW and accepted with a ‘yes vote’ at ballot by 84% of USDAW members on a turnout of 87%."