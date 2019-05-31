Putting Yorkshire on the gin map of the world

It’s been three years since Michelle Grainger-Mead and husband Peter Mead took on a deli in the village of Gomersal. Since then, they have turned it into one of the best known gin emporiums in the country and now they’ve produced a ‘gin map’ showcasing the county’s distillers

Neither Michelle Grainger-Mead nor husband Peter Mead ever had any intention of running a deli. But then fate intervened. Michelle, 49, was a primary school teacher, while Peter worked in supply chain management in the corporate world, until one day he was laid off.

Ginger Whale, Cleckheaton, run by Michelle Grainger Mead and partner Peter.'16 May 2019.'Picture Bruce Rollinson

Michelle explains: “Peter arrived home one afternoon and had been laid off work. He wasn’t happy and said that he didn’t want to go back into the corporate world. I jokingly said that the Ginger Whale deli, which was in our village was up for sale.”

Within a couple of hours, they had ventured up to the former cafe-cum-deli and found themselves putting an offer in. By 9am the next morning, they were buying it.

“It all happened so fast,” recalls Michelle, who has two children, Reuben, 18 and Poppy, 16, with Peter. “I remember when I first told Peter about it, he said he didn’t want to rush into anything but by 9am the next day - I think they had three offers on the table - we were taking it on.”

Three years on and they have transformed the business into one of the UK’s best known and best thought of gin retailers, drawing customers from far and wide.

“We regularly have people visit from far away. People know us across Yorkshire but we’ve had others come up all the way from Cornwall, Blackpool, Oxford, we even had one woman drive all the way from Scotland and book a hotel overnight so she could come and see the shop.”

The reason people are prepared to travel is evident if you venture into the back room of the deli, where there are rows upon rows of gins, including many from Yorkshire and an even larger collection of tonics. In all, they stock over 100 types of gin (although during their tenure, they’ve stocked over 500) and an equal number of tonics, in addition to a large selection of craft and real ales and single-estate wines.

In fact, the number of gin distillers and producers in Yorkshire has now reached such a level that Michelle and Peter have produced a gin map of the county, listing 50 prominent locations.

Michelle says: “We have over 100 gins in at any one time but we have had over 500. We get people coming from all over the country wanting to launch their products from here, because we have a really good reputation for gin. We do love Yorkshire products, though. Our policy is ‘as close to the front door as possible’ and that extends not only to our gins but also to the things we buy - so, for example, we support local companies, all our tables, shelves, signs and so on, are all made locally.

“The reason for doing the map was that when we started, I think there were something like five distillers in Yorkshire. Now there’s 50 and counting. So, it’s about awareness but also I think it would be nice to celebrate how this has all happened in Yorkshire. I’d like to see gin be to Yorkshire as whisky is to Scotland. We’ve got something really special here, with all these artisan producers and we want to shout about it.”

The gin range is impressive to say the least, with a big emphasis on local gin producers. Fords of Wakefield recently launched their range, which includes original, lemon sherbert, cherry blossom, passion fruit and soon-to-be added rhubarb and ginger. There’s also a gin from Spain which turns from purple to pink when tonic is added, gin liqueurs and even a sparkling gin.

Peter says: “When we took it on, it was a cafe with some wine and beer in the back but nothing like it is now. We have built it up. Now we supply some bars, pubs, catering, other businesses, we’re a full service deli, we are asked all the time to do gin tasting and corporate events, weddings and so on.”

To date, they have run 17 gin tastings - their next will be at Blenheim House, Upper Batley on Saturday June 8.

Tonic water at Ginger Whale, Cleckheaton, run by Michelle Grainger Mead and partner Peter.'16 May 2019.'Picture Bruce Rollinson

“The tastings are very popular,” says Michelle. “It’s like a cross between a wedding and a gin tasting. There’s music, a pop-up shop, a full antipasti board and people get to taste a range of gins and tonics and make their own garnishes.”

Their shop sits on Oxford Road, a stone’s throw from historic Red House, which was the childhood home of Ellen Nussey, friend to Charlotte Bronte. Oakwell Hall is just half a mile away and yet it’s close enough to the motorway not to feel too far off the beaten track.

During their first year, they had to overcome a number of adverse factors, including an extended period of roadworks and repeated power cuts, none of which deterred them.

Peter says: “I wouldn’t say we came into this with a plan to sell gin or become one of the biggest stockists in the UK but what we did want to do was listen to customers and be led by them and that’s really how it’s developed. In a way, I suppose Michelle and I have always had a secret wish to run something like this. We would spend our weekends visiting places like this, so run one is a dream in a way. Since then, we’ve gone from strength to strength. We managed to have a good Christmas the first year and the last two have been very busy. We’re all about supporting local producers and I think it’s a relationship which works well, both ways.”

Despite being a fully stocked deli - yes, you can drop by for a sandwich and a Bean Brothers coffee - they also stock a surprisingly varied range of gin-related products, which they use to create bespoke hampers for one-off gifts.

There’s gin cheese and salami, gin tea bags, gin marmalade, pate, chutney, jams, gin fudge, gin sweets, bags, serviettes, cups, dictionaries, the list goes on.

Michelle adds: “If it’s got gin in it, we will basically have it in.”

Tickets for their next tasting event on Saturday June 8, 7.30pm-10pm, at Blenheim House, are available to buy now at www.gingerwhale.co.uk/gin-tastings.html, or call 01274 270370.