With queuing times expected between 17 and 35 hours long, visitors are advised to plan their journey by using official transport websites including Transport for London and National Rail Enquiries.

The government website has issued information about how to get to London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

Up to date travel information can also be found by following National Rail Enquiries on Twitter or by downloading the TfL Go app.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster. (Pic credit: Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty Images)

How can I get to London to see The Queen at the lying in state?

For those people travelling down to London, the main National Rail stations are:

- Blackfriars

- Cannon Street

- Charing Cross

- Euston

- King’s Cross

- Liverpool Street

- London Bridge

- Marylebone

- Paddington

- London St Pancras

- Victoria

- Waterloo

- Waterloo East

How can I get to the queue at the lying in state?

To visit the lying in state, you will need to join the back of the queue and the location of the back of the queue will move depending on how many people are queuing at the time.

To check the current location of the back of the queue you will need to refer to DCMS social media platforms for latest updates on estimated queuing times too.

You can find them on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Walking, cycling and public transport are the best methods of getting to the queue.

Be warned that public transport within London will be extremely busy during this time. For those who cannot walk to the queue, plan your onward journey carefully in advance and check Transport for London’s latest travel information.

How can I join the queue once I get there?

When you reach the back of the queue, you will be provided with a coloured and numbered wristband; this is a record of when you joined the queue, but having a wristband does not guarantee your entry to the lying in state.

Wristbands are specific to each person joining the queue, and are strictly non-transferable. You must keep this wristband on at all times as it will be checked regularly along the route.

Your wristband also allows you to leave the queue for a short period to use a toilet or get refreshments, then return to your place in the queue. Public toilets, drinking water and first aid stations are available at designated locations along the queue route.