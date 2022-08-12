Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band Rage Against The Machine has cancelled a number of shows based in the UK and Europe.

One of those shows includes their headlining act in Bramham Park for Leeds Festival on Friday, August 26.

According to their official website and Instagram post, they have cancelled these shows as per medical guidance recommended for band frontman Zack de la Rocha.

Zack de la Rocha from Rage Against the Machine performing at Madison Square Garden, New York City. (Pic credit: Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

The band were due to perform on the Main Stage East at Leeds Festival alongside Halsey, Bring Me The Horizon, Arctic Monkeys and Dave.

Rage Against The Machine stated on their website: “Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation. Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 and 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation.

“The flights, travel time and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

“We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to rage again soon.

“Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows.”