Rat traps snaring hedgehogs in Leeds, fears animal lover

FOUR hedgehogs have been seriously injured by rat traps in Morley in recent weeks, according to one 'heartbroken' animal lover.

Hedgehog volunteer Nikki Allen said she has found four hogs in her garden with serious injuries to one of their back legs.

An X ray showing Scarlett's broken right leg

One of the hedgehogs suffered a broken back right leg, which has been pinned by vets during an operation in a bid to save the limb from being amputated.

Mrs Allen said has motion activated 'trail' video cameras and hedgehog houses installed in her garden so she can monitor hog' activity and take sick and injured animals to rescue centres.

Mrs Allen, said: "I was starting to feel sick watching the footage back, seeing the hedgehogs trying to get around the garden on three legs was heartbreaking."

She spotted a hedgehog on film in her garden dragging its back legs around three weeks ago and took it to a rescue centre, where it is recovering from muscle damage to its back right leg.

Nicola Allen of Morley in her garden, which has hedgehog houses and motion sensor video cameras.

Mrs Allen saw a second hedgehog dragging its back legs a few days later and took it to a rescue centre , where it is recovering but may have to have its back right leg amputated.

On June 10, Mrs Allen spotted a hedgehog with an injured back right leg.

Mrs Allen - who named the male hedgehog Scarlett after mistaking it for a female - took him to Chantry Vets in Ossett where his broken back right leg was pinned during an operation.

Mrs Allen said: "Scarlett is now in rescue being cared for intensively. They are doing physio trying to get his leg working again.

Injured hedgehog Scarlett

"He is in an incubator and they have got to give him all pain meds and antibiotics. He is slowly recovering.

"I asked the vet and Scarlett definitely was caught in a rat trap because the vet said with the type of break it was it had to be quick and direct impact on the leg."

Five days later, Mrs Allen spotted a fourth hedgehog limping in her garden and took it to a rescue centre after discovering it also had an injured right leg.

Mrs Allen said she has informed police about the injuries to the hedgehogs, adding: "I suspect all four have been caught in rat traps. I don't think it is on purpose but it is against the law.

"People can't put traps out that will trap a non targeted species. They are not allowed to keep them out in the open like that.

"There is a really good hedgehog population in Morley and Churwell and we need to look after them.

"People shouldn't be putting rat traps down. They have got to think of the consequences."