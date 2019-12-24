The Daniel Welling Memorial Race meeting held at Camden Equestrian Centre'in York. Photo by James Hardisty

Regional pictures that shaped the year 2019

A round-up of our best regional photos

Regional pictures taken in 2019 by our team of Yorkshire Post photographers

Jules Hooper takes part in the New Years Day plunge at the White Wells, Ilkley Moor. Photo by James Hardisty

James Hardisty
The funeral cortege of six-year-old Leeds United fan Toby Nye passes Elland Road,'Leeds. Photo by Simon Hulme

Simon Hulme
Farmers Beth Phalp and Ross Sadler from Aireyholme Farm, Great Ayton, feed their sheep during a cold snap. Photo by James Hardisty

James Hardisty
Hans Holbein the Youngers masterpiece of Sir Thomas More, lent to the Ferens Art'Gallery, Hull. Photo by Tony Johnson

Tony Johnson
