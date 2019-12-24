Regional pictures that shaped the year 2019
Jules Hooper takes part in the New Years Day plunge at the White Wells, Ilkley Moor. Photo by James Hardisty
James Hardisty
The funeral cortege of six-year-old Leeds United fan Toby Nye passes Elland Road,'Leeds. Photo by Simon Hulme
Simon Hulme
Farmers Beth Phalp and Ross Sadler from Aireyholme Farm, Great Ayton, feed their sheep during a cold snap. Photo by James Hardisty
James Hardisty
Hans Holbein the Youngers masterpiece of Sir Thomas More, lent to the Ferens Art'Gallery, Hull. Photo by Tony Johnson
Tony Johnson
