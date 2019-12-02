'Remarkable' teen miraculously regains ability to walk after rare spinal stroke aged just 13

A teenager described as 'remarkable' by doctors has miraculously learned to walk again - after suffering an acute spinal stroke aged just 13.

Savannah Geddes was at home with her parents when she began complaining of a tingling in her legs, which suddenly escalated into severe back pain.

An ambulance was called and within hours, Savannah was paralysed from the waist down, losing all movement and sensation in her legs.

An ambulance then transferred the teenager to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for specialist treatment, with an MRI scan confirming a rare acute spinal shock, which also impacted her bladder and bowel.

Mum Sue, 53, explained: “Savannah was in terrible pain and we had no idea what was going on. Although it was stressful, I knew we were going to be in good hands as I know just how good the medical care is in Sheffield.”

Savannah’s condition meant that her daily activities such as getting dressed were temporarily taken over by her family, nursing and healthcare staff. During her stay at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Savannah underwent daily sessions to encourage her movement and walking.

Thanks to the care she has received, Savannah has begun a remarkable recovery and she is now able to walk again with the help of crutches.

Her strong progress has been praised as "extraordinary" by hospital staff and Savannah has since been able to return home.

Even while her recovery continues, Savannah, from Scunthorpe, Lincs., and her family have devoted themselves to fundraising incredible amounts for The Children’s Hospital Charity - raising over £3,642 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

This includes over £1,200 from a 1960s Charity night organised by local businessman David Whitely as well as £442 raised by friend of the family Anne Parkinson.

Sue added: “I can’t thank Sheffield Children’s Hospital enough, they’ve been absolutely amazing. The staff make her feel so special and I have no doubt that they’ve aided Savannah’s determination.

“I’ve been so proud of her throughout this difficult time. If our fundraising can help other children too, it will be more than worth it.”

Abbie Pervin, Regional Fundraising Manager at The Children’s Hospital Charity added: “It’s heart-warming to hear about Savannah’s strong recovery and we’re so grateful to her, her family and her friends for all their fantastic fundraising for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

