Residents of Roundhay meet to discuss complaints including drug dealing and speeding

Over 100 residents of Roundhay met last night to raise concerns - ranging from drug dealing in the park to speeding cars.

The meeting, held at St Andrews Church, saw many residents speak about their experiences of being witness to disorder in the park and surrounding areas.

The meeting held on Tuesday.

One woman told the meeting she felt intimidated walking around the park alone and 'didn’t feel safe enough to even go on the park to look at the eclipse'.

Police officers who attended the meeting told residents to continue reporting crime and number plates to investigate.

The officers said the best advice was to keep reporting the incidents.

Other residents asked for speed cameras to be installed and more to be done for the suspected drug dealing on the park.

Speaking before the meeting, David Honeybone said: "Having moved next to the park, I do get a grandstand view of what is going on at the end of West Avenue and the adjoining part of Soldiers Field and the park.

"While it is good to see the open spaces being well used, it has become regularly unpleasant during the good weather.

"I would draw particularly attention to motor bikes and cars going back at forth at speed, even when crowded, but more often after dark.

"There are increasing number of burnt areas from barbecues and cars driving onto the grass.

"Groups of young men with cars are gathering after dark.

"It is usually not causing any disturbance but it produces a somewhat threatening atmosphere.

"I know there are concerns about what they are actually doing but I have not seen any evidence of any wrongdoing."

Resident Helen Dine also said she has "noticed a massive increase in cars racing up and down Park Avenue".

Roundhay councillors Jacob Goddard and Angela Wenham have been contacted for comment.