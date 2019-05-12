Retired rugby pros and corporate leaders join in Leeds Rhinos stalwart Kallum Watkins testimonial games at Headingley

Retired rugby players joined current sportsmen and business leaders for a competition during the testimonial season of Leeds Rhinos stalwart Kallum Watkins.

The corporate touch rugby tournament was held at the Headingley Stadium on Tuesday April 30.

Eight companies took part and assembled a squad of nine players, which included a current Rhinos player and a retired player.

The average age of the squad had to be over 40.

Estate agents and property managers Beadnall Copley, which has a branch in Wetherby, won with its team the Beadnall Bisons.

Founder Andrew Beadnall said: "It was a great thrill for them to be playing against current Rhinos players and some of the Rhinos all-time greats including Kevin Sinfield, who was in the opposing team in the final."