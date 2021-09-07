Michael Rowbottom

Michael Rowbottom, 89, was head of English Martyrs Roman Catholic Primary School in York until his retirement in the 1990s. The school merged with another Catholic primary in 2012.

His wife Molly passed away in 2020 and he is survived by his sons John and Gerard and daughter Helen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Rowbottom, from York, was driving a red Audi A3 along the A59 from Green Hammerton to York when it collided with two other vehicles on Wednesday August 25 at 5.10pm.

The other cars, a black Audi Q5 and a silver Mini, were travelling in the opposite direction.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

North Yorkshire Police are still appealing for witnesses who saw the Audi A3 in the build-up to the collision or who saw the crash to come forward. Anyone who has dashcam footage is also asked to pass it to investigating officers.