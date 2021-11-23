Reward offered after famous Hull 'rerd werks' sign which pokes fun at local accent stolen

The sign that has been stolen

MB Roche & Sons Ltd put up the reward on Tuesday after their "err nerr red werks" sign was stolen from Hessle Road in the city.

The sign, which apes the city's distinctive accent, known for its rich vowel sounds and dropped Hs, got a lot of positive feedback when it first went up three years ago.

The firm tweeted that "like other iconic pieces of art we have had our infamous road sign stolen from Hessle Road in Hull" .

But sticking to its sense of humour they added that the reward was "one chip buttie".

The city's accent has been described as having a pronounced guttural quality with many of the sounds coming from "right at the back of the throat" and many of the individual words in the sentences "sort of blending into one".