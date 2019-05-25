Richard Harrap, Councillor

Have your say

Richard Harrap was a serving Bridlington councillor whose death was announced just over a week after he retained his seat at the local elections.

A former mayor of the town, he also acted as the political agent for the Conservative MP, Sir Greg Knight.

Mr Harrap had been re-elected to serve the Bridlington North ward, alongside fellow Conservatives Chad Chadwick and Chris Matthews, after receiving more than 2,000 votes at the ballot box earlier this month.

He had represented the ward since 1999, having become interested in local politics after his retirement.

He had also been portfolio holder for the council’s adult and carer services, and was Mayor in 2005-6.