The flash rip appeared at the beach in Withernsea

The incident at Withernsea took place just an hour after a 55-year-old man died and his two teenage children were rescued at Reighton Gap, near Filey, in another rip tide.RNLI lifeguard Daisy Evans was on duty when she noticed the 'flash rip' appear within a section marked for swimming off the beach at Withernsea at 3.30pm on Thursday.

She observed a large group in the water with one man who was struggling to reach the shore. 'Dumpy' waves became more frequent and caused a sudden rip current to develop just 15 metres out inside a safe swim zone designated by flags.

Miss Evans rescued the exhausted man on her board and returned to shore, where he was given a check-up. RNLI supervisor Tom Pratt gave a safety talk to the group of swimmers and entered the water himself to adjust the placement of the flags in the swim zone. As he did so, three teenage girls just 10 metres from the beach began calling for help.

A red flag at an RNLI lifeguard station indicates a danger of rip currents

Mr Pratt retrieved the girls from the water, having found them struggling to keep their heads above the surface.

All four swimmers were uninjured.

Mr Pratt said: "The three girls were inexperienced swimmers so I’m glad they decided to swim at a lifeguarded beach between the red and yellow flags.

"Our lifeguards have local knowledge of our beaches, so it is essential that people listen to their safety advice. We spent the rest of our day warning people not to enter the water.

RNLI lifeguards Tom Pratt and Daisy Evans co-ordinated the rescue

"Thursday proved how powerful flash rips can be, hindering even the strongest swimmers.

'It’s important to follow the RNLI’s Float to Live advice. Keep floating and raise your hand to call for help. Not fighting the current is essential as it can quickly exhaust you."

On July 15, the Hornsea Inshore Rescue volunteers treated a group of six teenagers who were swept out to sea by a rip current at Hornsea South Beach and thrown against the groynes, where they sustained severe cuts and bruises.

If you find yourself stuck in a rip current, stay calm and follow the RNLI’s Float to Live advice:-

- Fight your instinct the thrash around

- Lean back, extend your arms and legs

·- If you need to gently move them around to help you float