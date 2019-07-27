Ronald Gordon, artist and architect

Ronald Gordon, who has died at 87, was an architect and an artist whose work was widely admired and exhibited.

A resident of Harrogate for more than half a century, his love of art took him around the world. Malta was among his favourite destinations, and many of his paintings were exhibited in the Melitensia Gallery. His name is included in the International Dictionary of Artists who Painted Malta.

He had begun his working life in an architect’s office, copying drawings. The work was interrupted by national service with the Royal Engineers in Egypt, where he was shot at while defending the Suez Canal during the period of rising Egyptian nationalism. He was awarded the General Service Medal for his efforts.

On his return home, he went to Leicester College of Art to study architecture, and became an associate member of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

A long association with the NHS began in 1964, when he designed hospitals for what was then the Leeds Regional Hospital Board, working from its headquarters in Harrogate’s Queen Hotel.

The hotel itself – now the Cedar Court – was to be the project that gave him most satisfaction. He took charge of its rebuilding, seeing to it that its 17th century, Grade II listed facade was photographed, dismantled and then re-assembled exactly as before.

He accepted an offer of early retirement in 1990, and bought an old Methodist Mission which he converted into his home.

He is survived by his children, Corisande, Ondine and Rigby, and by grandchildren Ryan, Jamie and Chelsey.