Rothwell Town JFC needs players for new girls’ teams

Rothwell Town JFC is on the hunt for the next generation of female players after receiving a £6,000 Grow the Game grant.

The scheme - which is funded by The FA and run by the Football Foundation - will allow the club to create four new girls teams

from under 8s through to under 12s. The scheme awards grants to community football clubs looking to create new teams, especially among under-represented groups. This year’s focus was on new female and disability football teams. The money can be put towards the costs of FA coaching courses, FA league affiliation costs, referees’ fees, first aid kits, football kit and equipment.

Club chairman Phil McNamara said: “The FA and the Grow the Game fund have significantly boosted our plans to create new girls teams for our Charter Standard Community Club.”