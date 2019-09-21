Royalty to visit family-run vinyl jukebox factory in Leeds

Have your say

A Royal visit has been planned to a family-run vinyl jukebox factory in Leeds.

HRH Princess Anne, the only daughter of The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, will be visiting Crossgates business Sound Leisure.

The business, which opened in 1978, produces classic and vinyl jukeboxes and is the only classic jukebox manufacturer in Europe.

Princess Anne will be visiting the 80,000 sq ft Leeds factory in celebration of the firm's 40 year British manufacturing history.

HRH will see tour the building and see first-hand how the jukeboxes are made.

She will also be meeting more than 80 employees and distributors at the firm.

Chris Black, managing director at Sound Leisure commented: “It is a pleasure to be able to welcome Her Royal Highness to our factory where we will showcase the best of British manufacturing.

"We have recently enjoyed 40 sound years of innovation and manufacturing in Leeds and this is incredibly exciting for everyone involved with Sound Leisure.”

Princess Anne will be visiting Sound Leisure on Tuesday, September 24.