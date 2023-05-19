All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on

RSPB Bempton Cliffs: Birdwatcher takes incredible photo of peregrine falcon catching puffin in mid-air on the Yorkshire coast

A birdwatcher has shared the incredible image he took of a peregrine falcon catching a puffin in mid-air at RSPB Bempton Cliffs in East Yorkshire.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 19th May 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:24 BST

Dan Howe was at the nature reserve in Bridlington, which is famed for its puffin colony, when he spotted the spectacular swoop by the female hawk.

He said: “An absolutely astonishing occurrence this afternoon at Bempton Cliffs, with the regular first summer female peregrine snatching a puffin from mid-air!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the photograph illustrating the cruel reality of nature, the sighting has a happy ending for puffin fans – as Mr Howe believes the colourful seabird managed to escape from the peregrine’s talons, as he photographed her perched on the cliffs soon after with no sign of her prey.

The shocking moment the puffin is captured in Dan Howe's imageThe shocking moment the puffin is captured in Dan Howe's image
The shocking moment the puffin is captured in Dan Howe's image
Related topics:BridlingtonRSPBYorkshireEast Yorkshire