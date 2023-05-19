Dan Howe was at the nature reserve in Bridlington , which is famed for its puffin colony, when he spotted the spectacular swoop by the female hawk.

He said: “An absolutely astonishing occurrence this afternoon at Bempton Cliffs, with the regular first summer female peregrine snatching a puffin from mid-air!”

Despite the photograph illustrating the cruel reality of nature, the sighting has a happy ending for puffin fans – as Mr Howe believes the colourful seabird managed to escape from the peregrine’s talons, as he photographed her perched on the cliffs soon after with no sign of her prey.