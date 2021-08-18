Runner forced to spend night in the open on Pen-y-Ghent after falling, breaking ankle and developing hypothermia

Hull Pot and Pen-y-Ghent

The 31-year-old was staying at a campsite in Horton in Ribblesdale when he set off alone at around 11pm on August 15.

At 8.45am the next morning, he managed to contact the Cave Rescue Organisation to say he had fallen near Hull Pot and had unknown injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, mountain rescue volunteers could not use the PhoneFind function as his phone's privacy settings did not allow location sharing.

North Yorkshire Police were then contacted by a group of Three Peaks walkers who had found the man, given him a blanket and confirmed his location as being near Horton Scar Lane.