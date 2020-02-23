Runners brave the mud for the Harewood House Half Marathon in Leeds

Have your say

Fundraising runners braved a gruelling off-road course in a picturesque setting for the British Heart Foundation’s Harewood House Half Marathon.

The challenging trail run at the historic attraction in Leeds saw runners negotiate miles of muddy tracks, steep forest inclines and grass paths on Sunday.

British Heart Foundation Harewood House Half Marathon. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

As well as the 13.1 mile half-marathon route, there was also a 10k option or a 2k family fun run on offer.

Those taking part took to social media site Twitter afterwards to describe the tough conditions on the course.

Twitter user @IacIron wrote: “Cracking event, beautiful setting but tough. Hill bogs and a bit of wind thrown in too.”

User @tredgold23 wrote: “That was brutal going across the muddy/boggy fields - hardest half so far and first half this year. Congrats to everyone else that did it.”

The British Heart Foundation funds research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The next run on the charity’s action-packed fundraising schedule is the Vitality Big Half in March, where supporters can run half of the famous London Marathon course in reverse.

Visit www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/events.