The saint Sean Bean cushion by My Sainted Aunt.

To celebrate Yorkshire Day on August 1, a celebrity candle retailer has “sainted” Game of Thrones and Yorkshire Tea advert actor Sean Bean and created a product range in his honour, consisting of a prayer candle, a cushion and a scented candle available.

Launched during the first lockdown, Kent-based company My Sainted Aunt was founded by best friends Stuart and Dil, who say they wanted to inject “a bit of fun and joy into the world when everything looked quite bleak”. The celebrity prayer candles feature a range of well-known faces including Ru Paul, Dolly Parton, Britney Spears and Harry Styles, also appearing on cushions, canvases and notebooks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The founders say that the company and its products are not affiliated with, or endorsed by, any of the celebrities portrayed, adding: “Our artworks are satirical homages, and always affectionately done. Our goal is to bring a bit of joy into a world which so frequently lacks it."

The Saint Sean Bean Candle by My Sainted Aunt.

They say their candles are made of “glass, clean burning paraffin wax, high quality vinyl images and enormous affection”.

A spokesperson said that My Sainted Aunt is a member of the Anti-Copying in Design organisation, adding that celebrities from Daisy Edgar-Jones to Zoe Ball, Amanda Holden and Louis Theroux enjoy them and have them in their home.

Famed for his broad Yorkshire accent and rugged good looks, Bean, 62, was born in Handsworth, Sheffield. After graduating from RADA, he made his professional debut on stage in Romeo and Juliet in 1983. He found mainstream success in the ITV series Sharpe, which originally ran from 1993 to 1997. He also has starred as Boromir in The Lord of the Rings and as Ned Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones. Earlier this year, he won much acclaim for his role in three-part BBC prison drama Time.

Bean, who also features in a popular TV advert for Yorkshure Tea by Taylors of Harrogate, was ranked the second greatest Yorkshireman (Michael Palin was top) in a 2018 poll for Yorkshire Day.