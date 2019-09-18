Samaritans ‘turn deaf ear’ on ‘bullying culture’ in Bradford

A Yorkshire branch of The Samaritans is the subject of a complaint to the Charity Commission following the resignation of a large number of volunteers amid accusations of bullying.

Some 40 unpaid workers at the organisation’s Bradford branch, who were responsible for operating telephone lines and running a charity shop, are reported to have left or been suspended – with some said to have resorted to using the service themselves.

“People have left in distress. No-one can understand why this has been allowed to continue,” one of the volunteers told The Yorkshire Post.

She described a culture of “bullying and victimisation of volunteers”, of “numerous breaches of confidentiality” and of shop workers being intimidated. She also alleged attempts to influence a no-confidence vote called by volunteers.

The charity’s shop in Shipley has been closed for several weeks since the mass walkouts, with a notice to customers apologising for “staffing problems”.

“We are supposed to be a listening organisation – that’s our mantra – but no-one is listening to us,” said the woman, who has worked with the charity for 10 years and has lodged an appeal against her dismissal.

She said she had decided to become an anonymous whistleblower because the branch was “split and full of broken relationships” and “not providing the support it should to callers”.

Another volunteer said she had made a formal complaint to the Charity Commission, the Government department that regulates registered charities.

She said: “People have been leaving in tears after 25 years with the organisation. I have been suspended for a supposed breach of confidentiality and I have no idea what I’m supposed to have done wrong.

“It’s ironic that The Samaritans have locked the doors on their own when they’ve asked for and needed emotional support.

“I had a call from a director who had to walk away after 17 or 18 years. She said she couldn’t go on any more. That’s a trigger for suicidal thoughts.”

Steve Yates, the partner of a volunteer, who attended the meeting at which the no confidence motion was passed – ironically on World Suicide Prevention Day – said: “The managers seemed condescending, to say the least. It was a very intimidating atmosphere. People were being treated like children.

“It was the last thing you would expect – especially from a charity like The Samaritans, which is supposed to be there for anybody and everybody.”

The organisation said it was “working with the Bradford branch on issues raised by volunteers”. A spokesman said its work was unaffected, and added: “We place importance on investigating anything that could be causing our volunteers a problem.”