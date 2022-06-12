Savannah and Ruth: Appeal to find two 14-year-old Doncaster girls who went missing after school

Savannah and Ruth are both believed to have left their school in Doncaster between 3.15pm and 3.45pm on Wednesday.

They are believed to have travelled to Scarborough, and could be in the company of one or more adults.

Savannah is white and described as of slim build with very long brown hair and having a fair complexion.

Have you seen Savannah and Ruth?

She was last seen wearing a school uniform and a padded coat with fur on the hood. She would have been carrying a black rucksack with gold zips.

Ruth is white and described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with dark, shoulder-length hair. She was also last seen wearing a school uniform with dark tights and a padded jacket.

However, there is a possibility the pair have changed into casual clothing.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for both Savannah and Ruth's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them or knows where they are now.

If you have seen them, please call the police on 101, if you have an immediate sighting, please call the police on 999.