Family, dignitaries and colleagues have paid tribute to a famous Yorkshire tailor who fitted suits for celebrities, politicians and sportsmen, by opening a tailoring room in his honour.

Bradford tailor Raymond Lister who fit suits for Tommy Fury, King Charles, and actor John Barrowman has died aged 86.

Mr Lister, from Cleckheaton, worked as a tailor for over half a century from his small room in Bradford. The business eventually expanded into several rooms employing tailoring staff. In 2012.

Imran Khan, a local businessman who bought his first suits from Mr Lister opened IK Collections at the property on Westgate.

Mr Khan said at an opening ceremony of The Raymond Lister room inside IK Collections: “He helped people get jobs and trained many apprentices in tailoring off his own back. He was a father figure to me.”

Mr Khan wanted to pay homage to his mentor by reopening the sewing room where Mr. Lister had worked with a plaque renaming the room.

Mr Lister, previously told The Yorkshire Post: “I have loved every minute of my time in tailoring.”

He had briefly retired but aged 82 years old Mr Khan persuaded him out of retirement and gave him a job.

Mr Lister returned to his roots, fitting suits at the shop on Westgate in Bradford City Centre, describing his customers as being “like friends.”

He ran the Ray Lister Tailoring the Savile Row of the North under the banner of IK Collections and the company still employs many of Mr Lister’s former employees.

Mr Lister would give each customer the full bespoke experience in the elaborate setting of IK Collections creating suits for people from all backgrounds and cultures.

Mr Khan added that he was “famous in the Pakistani community.”

Kala Sangam, an intercultural creative arts centre, said that most people they’ve spoken to said they had their first suits made by Mr. Lister.

They said the entire community is “immensely proud of what he achieved.”

IK Collections makes suits for people from all backgrounds and cultures and is one of the rare tailoring businesses thriving in Yorkshire.