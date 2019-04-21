Scarborough sun sizzles for the Easter National Scooter Rally

One of the riders at this weekend's event.
Scarborough’s South Bay was home to a parade of marvellous motors during the seaside town’s Easter National Scooter Rally.

Visitors have flocked to the Spa Complex between Friday and today to see the extravagant two-wheelers set out in the sun.

Elspeth Strachen enjoying the day.

As well as the vehicles, there have been two nights of live entertainment and a trade show over the weekend, which is organised by the British Scooter Rallies Association.

One rider was seen with a bike which had some 25 mirrors.

The event is also well attended by families.