Screen Yorkshire's helping hand for 50 recruits wanting to get into film and TV

Dozens of young people have been recruited to a programme to try to create a level playing field for people wanting to get into the film and TV industry.

Screen Yorkshire says the first 50 recruits come from a wide range of backgrounds in the Leeds City Region - including from Bradford, Barnsley, Kirklees, and Selby.

It follows the news that Channel 4 is relocating to Leeds and the launch of Screen Yorkshire’s region-wide Film Office last year.

The Beyond Brontës screen industries training programme is designed to break down barriers preventing young people, aged from 18 to 24, from getting the first step on the ladder in the sought-after TV and film world. Support is being offered to youngsters wanting to work in areas including make-up, set design, accountancy, editing and research.

The part-time programme is tailored to the needs of the individual, with modules including internships, careers information, one-to-one support, training and mentoring.

Beyond Brontës Programme Manager Sam Fray said: “The screen industries are growing in the region, but the talent behind the cameras doesn’t currently reflect the diverse communities within the UK.

“We want young audiences to find out about the opportunities available now and understand that a career in the film and TV industries could be for them.

“Anybody from any background can have a career in the screen industries; there are so many opportunities and there is a place for everyone.”

The team is organising paid internships, work experience and shadowing opportunities at regional production companies, including Duck Soup Films, True Vision Yorkshire, Rockerdale Studios, Wise Owl Films and Prime Studios.