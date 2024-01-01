All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Search underway to find 14-year-old who went missing on New Year’s Eve

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old in Leeds.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:39 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 13:39 GMT
 Comment

Tyrhys Ting, from Bramley in Leeds, was last seen yesterday (New Year’s Eve).

He was wearing a Coca-Cola zip-up jumper and Adidas sweatpants.

Police are concerned for his safety and the possibility he needs medical attention.

If sighted or you know where he is, then call 101 and quote log 1549 of December 31, 2023.

Related topics:LeedsBramleyAdidasPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.