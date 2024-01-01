Search underway to find 14-year-old who went missing on New Year’s Eve
Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old in Leeds.
He was wearing a Coca-Cola zip-up jumper and Adidas sweatpants.
Police are concerned for his safety and the possibility he needs medical attention.
If sighted or you know where he is, then call 101 and quote log 1549 of December 31, 2023.
