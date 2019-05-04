See inside the stunning £2.5m Yorkshire coast home nestled on a cliff side

Howard Heights is luxurious coastal living at its finest and this newly built property is the result of a no expense spared decade-long build. Set into the excavated cliff side amongst cleverly tiered gardens, the four bedroomed property offers a setting like no other. It has an asking price of £2.5m and is being marketed by Fine and Country, York. READ MORE: For sale - One of the best homes with a sea view in Robin Hood's Bay | 26 stunning pictures of Yorkshire that prove it's a great place to live
View more