Selby Council to consult residents on 44 potential new housing sites in rural villages

Appleton Roebuck is one of the villages that has been allocated more housing sites

The majority of the 44 sites have been put forward for housing, but could also be used for employment, education or leisure developments.

Landowners and developers submitted speculative suggestions to the district council after it put out a call for new sites for potential development.

The full list of sites can be found on the consultation website and they include the former Maltings in Ousegate near Selby Station as well as land in North Duffield, Thorpe Willoughby and Appleton Roebuck.

The sites have not been submitted as planning applications and the consultation has been launched to make sure they receive the same level of public scrutiny as the other areas consulted on for the Local Plan.

Coun Richard Musgrave, deputy leader of the council, said: “The Local Plan is an important document that guides future development in our district.

“We are inviting members of the public to comment on these new sites that have been submitted for possible development. This ensures that they’re subject to the same level of scrutiny as the sites that have previously been consulted on.

“It’s important to remember that no final decisions have been made about any of these sites and that’s why it is important that residents and businesses get involved in this consultation.

“This is about engaging with residents so a wide range of views can be taken into account. We welcome the feedback that will guide which sites are taken forward for further consideration.”