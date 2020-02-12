Senior West Yorkshire Police officer dies suddenly aged 38

Police officers in West Yorkshire are mourning a senior colleague after his sudden death last month.

Chief Inspector Phillip Bates, 38, died on January 23 and is believed to have taken his own life after suffering from depression.

The officer joined the force in 2003 and rose through the ranks. At the time of his death, he was head of neighbourhood policing and partnerships for the Wakefield district.

His funeral was held at Nab Wood Crematorium in Shipley on February 10.

Sergeant Katie Madden was one of several officers to pay tribute to Chief Inspector Bates on Twitter, writing: "Yesterday I said goodbye to my friend and colleague of 17 years. His funeral had a huge turnout, yet he felt so lonely and isolated that the 'Black Dog' was too much for him. Please reach out before it's too late, the Black Dog CAN be trained! Depression and anxiety are real. Men - talking is not weak."

Stuart Clarke replied: "I’m so sorry to hear of this. I only met him once when he interviewed me for a police staff role, it was years ago but it stuck in my mind as the feedback was inspiring and showed true leadership; I know I won’t have been alone in receiving his support and kindness."

West Yorkshire Police said: "We can confirm the death of Chief Inspector Phill Bates who was head of neighbourhood policing and partnerships at Wakefield District.

"West Yorkshire Police are supporting his family and thoughts are with them at this tragic time."