Visitors enjoying lunch at Otley Food Festival

Seventh annual Otley Food Festival

TASTY treats were on offer at the seventh annual Otley Food Festival.

Around 6,000 people visited Sunday's ( July 14) Otley Town Partnership run festival in the centre of the market town.

1. Meal at market

Tables were set out in Otley's Market Square for food festival diners.

1. Meal at market

Tables were set out in Otley's Market Square for food festival diners.
A cheese stall at Otley Food Market

2. Savoury treats

A cheese stall at Otley Food Market
3. Burger time

NIck Holiding of North West Game cooking burgers at the festival

3. Burger time

NIck Holiding of North West Game cooking burgers at the festival
4. Flaming tasty

Martyn and Debbie Womersley from the Pizza Box Co were kepty busy at the festival.

4. Flaming tasty

Martyn and Debbie Womersley from the Pizza Box Co were kepty busy at the festival.
