Seventh annual Otley Food Festival
TASTY treats were on offer at the seventh annual Otley Food Festival.
Around 6,000 people visited Sunday's ( July 14) Otley Town Partnership run festival in the centre of the market town.
1. Meal at market
Tables were set out in Otley's Market Square for food festival diners.
2. Savoury treats
A cheese stall at Otley Food Market
3. Burger time
NIck Holiding of North West Game cooking burgers at the festival
4. Flaming tasty
Martyn and Debbie Womersley from the Pizza Box Co were kepty busy at the festival.
