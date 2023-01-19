Yorkshire bridal boutique owner, Shannon Martin, will join 17 other contestants on series 17 of The Apprentice where they will compete for Lord Alan Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

Lord Sugar will be judging this year’s contestants on their business savvy and creative ideas along with his advisors Tim Campbell and Karren Brady. This year’s show will have the highest number of candidates since 2013.

The BBC One show will see aspiring business people competing for the quarter-of-a-million pound prize. The show will start on Thursday, January 5 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and episodes will air every Thursday for 12 weeks. Shannon shockingly quit the show during the second episode on Thursday, January 12, after she felt overwhelmed by the process.

She is among three of this year’s Yorkshire contestants competing on the show. Here is everything we know about her so far.

Shannon Martin. (Pic credit: BBC)

Who is Shannon Martin?

Shannon owns a bridal boutique shop in West Yorkshire and is hoping to be the first business partner to bring Lord Sugar into the lucrative bridal market.

She believes her unique selling point is her million-pound business. “That might hopefully be a multi-million-pound business in the coming months,” she said.

Shannon admits that her biggest weakness is the fact that she wants everything immediately.

“I really struggle to prioritise. When I come up with an idea, I want to just do it there and then and take everybody along with me on the ride,” she said.

“It can cause a bit of stress because I just want it today, I need to learn to be a bit more of a planner.”

When asked why she deserves Lord Sugar’s investment, she said: “My business is all based in the UK. There are not many other businesses that design, and manufacture wedding dresses made solely in the UK, which is exactly what my business plan is.