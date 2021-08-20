Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel

Mohamed Munib Majeedi was yesterday named as the five-year-old who died tragically on Wednesday in a fall from the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the news that the youngster had come from Afghanistan with his family, as officers continue to establish the circumstances of the horrific incident.

Sheffield MPs have now issued a joint statement on the news as they called for an urgent investigation into the accommodation the family were staying in and how the boy was able to fall from such a height.

OYO Hotels, which run the Sheffield Metropolitan, have been contacted and are yet to comment on the tragedy.

In a statement, MPs Louise Haigh, Paul Blomfield, Clive Betts, Gill Furniss and Oliva Blake paid respects, saying supporting the boy's family at this time "must be a priority".

“Mohammed’s death is an unimaginable tragedy," they said.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends; and supporting them at this terrible time must be everyone’s priority. After fleeing the harrowing situation in Afghanistan, they sought asylum and protection in our country, and it is devastating that Mohammed lost his life in this way and here in the UK’s first City of Sanctuary.

"His death is felt across Sheffield and across the country.

“The lessons must be learnt from this tragedy, so it is never repeated.

"The Home Office have a duty of care for all those who they resettled under their programmes. We support the Refugee Council’s call for an urgent investigation into the circumstances of Mohammed’s death, which must be independently conducted to establish what was known by the Home Office about the suitability and safety of this accommodation, and what procedures were followed before commissioning its use for vulnerable families.

“The UK must be a safe haven for those fleeing the appalling horrors in Afghanistan, and we must see a clear commitment from the Government to ensure this is the case.”

South Yorkshire Police continue to investigate Mohamed's death.

A spokeswoman this morning said: "The boy’s family are being supported by specially trained officers. No formal identification has taken place yet.