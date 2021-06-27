Sheffield mum gives birth to four babies in less than a year - and reveals she was left 'speechless' at scan

Jessica and Harry have welcomed four babies in the space of 11 months

Jessica Pritchard, aged 31, now has five children under the age of eight.

Big sister Molly, eight, was first to arrive into the world, followed by one-year-old Mia in May 2020 and then triplets George, Olivia and Ella just 11 months later in April.

But Jessica, from Mosborough, is not only surrounded by children at home – she works as a primary school teacher!

Jessica and Harry in hospital with their newborn triplets

The triplets were born with Ella weighing 2lb 9oz, George 3lb 11oz and Olivia 3lb 13oz.

They spent seven weeks in neo-natal care at The Jessop Wing maternity hospital and were finally allowed home two weeks ago.

Jessica said both she and partner Harry Williams, 34, were ‘speechless’ to discover they were expecting triplets just two months after the birth of Mia.

Because of Covid restrictions, Jessica had to go for her scan alone and broke the triplets news to Harry when she arrived home.

“I was on my own at the scan because of Covid rules and the sonographer initially said I was having twins, which was a shock in itself but then she carried on looking and said she had found a third – I was speechless,” said Jessica.

“I could not really believe it at first.

“I waited until I got home to tell Harry as he was with the girls and with it being very early days and because of potential complications with triplets I didn’t want to say in front of them. When I did tell him he was also speechless.”

She praised Jessop Wing staff for the care provided to the triplets until they were strong enough to go home.

“They were so well looked after, we are really grateful for everything they did,” Jessica added.

She said Molly is a ‘loving big sister who wants to mother the triplets’ and Mia ‘thinks they are dolls’.

“The triplets are in a really good routine and I’m quite organised normally anyway so it has gone well so far since they came home,” she said.