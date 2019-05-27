'Sick to the stomach' - Appalled residents describe Harrogate school fire

Eyewitnesses have spoken of their horror at watching a fire take hold at a Harrogate primary school earlier this evening.

Dan Akehurst, whose niece starts at Saltergate Primary School later this year, told the Harrogate Advertiser that he felt "sick to the stomach" as firefighters battled the blaze, which is understood to have only caused damage to Saltergate's reception area.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 8.30pm, and an investigation is now under way to formally identify the cause.

Mr Akehurst said: "There was loads of black smoke in the sky as I was walking back from the Co-Op on Jenny Field Drive, and I was shocked as I thought it might have been someone's house, so I ran to see where it was coming from and it led me to the school.

"I felt sick to the stomach seeing it, I couldn't imagine how other parents and residents must have been feeling seeing it as well - it was awful to see."