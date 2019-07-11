Site of former Leeds International Pool put on sale by Leeds City Council

A 'rare' opportunity has come onto the market - after Leeds City Council announced the site of the former International Pool will be sold.

The site sits to the west of the city centre and at the heart of the Leeds' 'professional core', the council said.

Leeds International Pool 1967.

A press release from Leeds City Council said the area is a "thriving urban quarter with its proximity to Wellington Place, and neighbouring globally renowned brands like Channel 4 (The Majestic), Burberry (Queen Street) and Reed Smith (Platform) who have all recently located into this area which is already home to big names such as PWC, Sky Bet and the Ministry of Justice".

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council said: "Leeds is in the middle of delivering a ten billion-pound investment programme across the city centre and is thriving and consistently attracting exciting new names in a number of sectors.

"We feel it is the right time to release the land and open up this multi million pound development opportunity and therefore further regeneration potential in this key gateway location.

"The opportunity for a developer to acquire a site near a number of big name occupiers will be a real draw. The size and location of this land makes it one of the best connected in the city and we are excited to see what development comes forward."

The council said Leeds city centre is set to "double in size in the coming years".

It is not yet known how much the site will be placed on the market for.

Jeff Pearey, lead director at JLL's Leeds office who is working with the council to market the property, said: "Lisbon Street is a prime site in this thriving quarter of Leeds which has the potential to be redeveloped into a mixed use scheme.

"Businesses such as Link Market Services, Mazars and Reed Smith have more recently located to into the city centre and with Channel 4's imminent arrival we expect Leeds' international profile to build on this momentum."