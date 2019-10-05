Snooker champion misses match after driving to the wrong Barnsley

A snooker star had to miss an important match in South Yorkshire after ending up in the wrong Barnsley.

Neil Robertson was due to be playing Ian Burns in a major championship qualifier at the Metrodome leisure centre in the South Yorkshire town on Saturday.

But the former world champion title-holder tweeted of his disappointment after his sat nav instead took him to a village in Gloucestershire.

The two places are 170 miles apart and would be more than a three-hour drive, meaning the champion sadly had to miss the match.

The slip-up also means he has missed out on playing the Yushan World Open in China at the end of this month.

Mr Roberston, who lives in Cambridge, wrote: "When I realised there was a 2nd Barnsley it was too late to get to the other one."

Snooker champion Neil Robertson had to miss a match in Yorkshire after accidentally driving to the wrong Barnsley. Picture: PA

"Hopefully I’ll be able to either play or complete a match this season."

Ian Chapman replied to the tweet to say, "never knew there were two Barnsleys, learn something new everyday", to which Mr Robertson replied: "That's what I was trying to tell myself driving back to Cambridge".