The new series, which has been co-commissioned by BBC Factual and BBC England, will be split across six episodes, each an hour long.

Soldier: Made in Yorkshire will oversee the progress of new army recruits as they train to fight on the frontline in the British Army.

The documentary will be filmed at the British Army’s Infantry Training Centre in Catterick, North Yorkshire and the recruits will be pushed to their limits as they engage in the extreme ups and downs of the army world.

Viewers will get to see them transform from young civilians to well-trained soldiers. Following a period of economic instability, where many industry sectors have experienced recruitment issues, the British Army continues to attract young people into a career with the armed forces from all over the country and the Commonwealth.

If the new recruits can successfully make it through the difficult course, they will take up roles in one of the British Army’s eighteen regiments.

Label1, the makers of the BBC series ‘Hospital’, secured exclusive access to the infantry training centre and cameras will follow recruits over twenty-six demanding weeks as they are put through their paces on a course designed to test their physical and mental strength, military prowess, and survival skills.

The new series is the latest example of the BBC’s commitment to producing more content from across the UK.

Label1 co-founder, Lorraine Charker-Phillips, said: “At Label1 we’re well-known for our popular award-winning documentaries about the NHS and the education system. Now, we are privileged to be working with the British Army on this series about one of the United Kingdom’s most historic and personally transformative military training courses.”

Jack Bootle, head of commissioning, science and natural history at BBC Television, said: “This is no game show: infantry training at Catterick is the real thing. If these young recruits can survive the course, they don’t just win bragging rights - they win a whole new life.

“It’s a real-world drama at its most thrilling and uplifting, and I’m delighted to be working with BBC England and the award-winning team at Label1 to bring it to the screen.”

Aisling O’Connor, head of TV commissioning for BBC England, said: “We are always on the lookout for great access and new story-telling opportunities in England. So I’m delighted to be working with Label1 and BBC Factual on this exciting proposition for the audience.”

A British Army spokesperson said: “The British Army is greatly looking forward to collaborating with the BBC and Label1 on this new documentary on the Infantry Training Centre’s Combat Infantry Course, which provides the skills required for young men and women to become the next generation of infanteers in the Army of tomorrow.

“The training environment is a testing one which will represent these young recruits with challenges they never thought achievable prior to enlistment.

“There will be many highs and lows, some will fall in their endeavours but all will leave Catterick having had the experiences of a lifetime and having formed lifelong friendships.”