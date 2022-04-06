Special civic reception in May will celebrate the iconic Yorkshire Belle’s 75 years of service as a pleasure cruiser

The Yorkshire Belle’s owners will celebrate 75 years of service this May.

The Yorkshire Belle pleasure cruiser, which runs trips from Bridlington harbour throughout the summer, will be marking 75 years of service.

To celebrate the anniversary, Bridlington Town Council has agreed that a civic reception and presentation will be held during the afternoon of Sunday, May 29 and it is hoped that a mini cruise will take place withBridlington Mayor Liam Dealtry and invited guests.

There will be other cruises during the celebration weekend before the civic event.

The boat has returned to Bridlington harbour ahead of the summer season following annual maintenance and safety checks and will be operating services from Saturday (April 9).

This will be the start of a busy week or so for the Yorkshire Belle, as it is also involved in a flotilla on the Humber the week after to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Every year, the Yorkshire Belle has to be lifted out of the water for her annual MCA inspection to make sure she is in tip-top condition.

Yorkshire Belle’s owner Peter Richardson, who became the joint-custodian of the boat with Roy Simpson in 1982, said: “The anniversary is significant and it’s great that she’s still here after 75 years.

The Yorkshire Belle is the only vessel of her type operating along the whole of the English east coast.

“She’s also the only vessel built in Beverley that is still doing the job it was built for.

“At one stage there were six pleasure cruisers operating from Bridlington.

“We are looking forward to the civic reception in May, but we haven’t quite finalised the itinerary for the day.”

Mr Simpson retired from the business in 2013 with Mr Richardson’s son Sam becoming the new partner.

The Yorkshire Belle’s traditional cruise to see the Lighthouse at Flamborough Head has been the mainstay of the boat’s cruises for all of its 75 years. On this trip it sails from Bridlington Harbour in a North Easterly direction across Bridlington Bay.

As the boat reaches the tip of Flamborough Head people get to see both of the lighthouses and gain a perspective of the cliffs that cannot be seen from Bridlington and the land.

The cruiser also runs regular trips to RSPB Bempton Cliffs to showcase the amazing wildlife at the site.