Spectacular moment thousands of fireworks sent skywards in Yorkshire in national competition

Thousands of spectators turned out to watch a nationwide fireworks competition in Yorkshire this weekend.

The UK's finest fireworks companies competed during the 'Fireworks Champions' at Newby Hall in Yorkshire on Saturday. (July 20)

The event, the only one of its type in the UK, sees teams of professional fireworks companies compete against each other using category four fireworks, the biggest available in the UK, during 10-minute firework displays choreographed to music.

The competition is also the only one of its type in the UK where the audience have the capability to vote for the team they liked the most using their mobile phone.