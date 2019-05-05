Speed limit to be cut on Leeds motorway for four months

Part of the M621 in Leeds will be closed next week - and a 50mph limit imposed on one carriageway until September.

It will affect the clockwise carriageway on junction seven at Stourton to M1 junction 43 Rothwell.

The road will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Tuesday for barrier work.

The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow signed diversions

Highways England said the road will be in narrow lanes from M621 junction six to seven with a 40mph speed restriction, and the anticlockwise carriageway will be in narrow lanes from M621 junction seven to junction six with a 50mph speed limit until September.