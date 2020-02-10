Sports clubs in Ilkley and Bingley face major clean-up operation after Storm Ciara flooding

Bradford & Bingley Sports Club and Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club have been left confronting serious damage to their grounds after Storm Ciara.

The rugby pitches, clubhouse and indoor cricket nets at Bradford & Bingley Sports Club - which is home to Bradford & Bingley Rugby Club, Bingley Cricket Club, Bingley Bees Hockey Club, Bingley Harriers Athletics Club and Bradford & Bingley Canoe Club - are still under water today after the nearby River Aire flooded on Sunday.

Bingley Cricket Club's indoor nets have flooded

Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club face similar damage and a significant clean-up operation after the River Wharfe burst its banks and flooded their grass courts and indoor facilities.

Ilkley Rugby Club's pitches are also submerged.

Ilkley LTSC's general manager Charlie Maunder was told that significant flooding at the site happened 'every 20 or 30 years' when he first took the job - but the river has overflowed on four consecutive years since he arrived.

Bradford & Bingley Sports Club

The club, which has 2,500 members using its tennis, squash and gym facilities, will not re-open until Wednesday.

"This is the highest level of flooding in the last five years, and is on a par with the Boxing Day 2015 floods. There is a lot of damage outside and the floor of the indoor courts is covered.

"We are working to make the areas safe, get the water down and open the roads and paths. We need a big push from volunteers now.

"Floods are becoming a regular occurrence. We are built on a flood plain so the outdoor courts are not insured. Indoors, there is no structural damage, so we probably won't claim this time and just take the hit - it will probably cost between £5-10,000. This is a community club and people do come together.

Ilkley Lawn Tennis and Squash Club

"It shows the sheer impact that water can have. There is debris on the grass courts and silt - once they dry out we will know the extent of the damage."

The club hosts the Ilkley Trophy, a pre-Wimbledon warm-up tournament for professional players, in June as part of the British grass court circuit.

"After the 2015 floods they were in OK condition the following summer. They will probably play differently this year and we will run some tests when they are dry.

Ilkley Rugby Club

"This had been the fourth major flood in my four years here, and the fifth time we've had to close and evacuate. With the speed that the water came in, some cars were left in the car park.

"We'll have to spend our own money getting back on our feet."

Bradford & Bingley Rugby Club volunteers spent today pumping water from the pitches, bar and changing rooms.

A statement on the club website read:-

"The flood water from the River Aire breached our flood defences, but hopefully the level of water is starting to subside. We have already had many offers of help via social media, but while the club, pitches and car park are under water we cannot yet assess the level of damage or the kind of help we will need to get the club back up and running, and it remains dangerous to venture across the flooded areas.

"We have a large pump arriving on site to try and shift water out of the clubhouse. We will then be making an assessment of damage, assuming the water does subside. We will then be looking for help with repairs."