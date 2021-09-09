Last year's festival was due to be a government pilot event with crowds in.

St Ledger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse: In pictures

Glamourous racegoers went all out at Doncaster Racecourse as the St Leger Festival returned after being held behind closed doors last year.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:00 pm

More than 5,000 punters piled through the gates for day one of the four-day event on September 8, the premier highlight of the flat racing season. (All pictures: SWNS)

1. Arriving

Racegoers arrive for St Leger Legends Day at Doncaster Racecourse.

2. Perfect weather

Face masks were ditched as fascinators and fancy frocks were the order of the day as fans bathed in glorious 29C heat.

3. Last year

Last year, plans to let crowds in were pulled after the first day due to a sudden spike in Covid cases so it was held behind closed doors for the remaining three days.

4. Stylish

With restrictions now lifted, female racegoers were determined to make the most of the day as they stepped up the style stakes for Legends Day at the racecourse.

