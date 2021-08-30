Steiff bears sell for more than £2,000 as 200-strong collection goes under the hammer in Yorkshire

The vintage bears were auctioned off by a Yorkshire auction house on Friday (Aug 27) and saw some bears sell for more than £2,000.
One bear which dated back to 1908 was sold for a whopping £2,800.
Ryedale Auctioneers said the bears were "in vogue" before they suddenly fell out of favour.
But the lovable items have seen a resurgence in recent times, with many bears selling for thousands.
Office manager Sandy Vaughan said: "We have a private collection of more than 200 bears for sale and there is a lot of interest in them.
"The estimated prices go from £2,500 to £2,800 down as little as £40 to £60 for the smaller ones.
"Some of these bears date back to the 1920s and they create a lot of interest when we have them on sale."
The auction house is currently being filmed for a new Discovery series called The Yorkshire Auction House with a broadcast date yet to be announced.