Steiff bears sell for more than £2,000 as 200-strong collection goes under the hammer in Yorkshire

These stunning pictures show an incredible collection of more than 200 Steiff teddy bears which survived two world wars that have gone under the hammer.

By Grace Hammond
Monday, 30th August 2021, 8:20 am
Updated Monday, 30th August 2021, 8:22 am

The vintage bears were auctioned off by a Yorkshire auction house on Friday (Aug 27) and saw some bears sell for more than £2,000.

One bear which dated back to 1908 was sold for a whopping £2,800.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ryedale Auctioneers said the bears were "in vogue" before they suddenly fell out of favour.

But the lovable items have seen a resurgence in recent times, with many bears selling for thousands.

Office manager Sandy Vaughan said: "We have a private collection of more than 200 bears for sale and there is a lot of interest in them.

"The estimated prices go from £2,500 to £2,800 down as little as £40 to £60 for the smaller ones.

"Some of these bears date back to the 1920s and they create a lot of interest when we have them on sale."

The auction house is currently being filmed for a new Discovery series called The Yorkshire Auction House with a broadcast date yet to be announced.