Storm Dennis forces Northern to suspend rail services on Calder Valley line

Northern is to suspend services on the Calder Valley line as Storm Dennis blows into the region.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast across the region and, with rain falling on already sodden ground as a result of last weekend’s storm there is a strong likelihood of sudden flooding.

Northern customers are being asked to check before travelling and to allow extra time for journeys this weekend.

Flooding is, once again, forecast on the Calder Valley and Northern is calling on customers not to travel on the route between 5pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

Rail replacement road transport will not be provided - including those already booked because of engineering work - on the route due to expected poor road conditions.

The final rail and bus services along the Calder Valley today (February 15) will be:

3.42pm Leeds to Chester.

3.54pm Manchester Victoria to Leeds.

4.50pm bus from Hebden Bridge to Preston – after this time buses will start from Burnley Manchester Road.

3.52pm bus from Preston to Hebden Bridge – after this time buses will terminate at Burnley Manchester Road.

4.47pm bus from Blackburn to Todmorden.

4.45pm bus from Todmorden to Blackburn.

Disruption is expected across much of the northern rail network this weekend as Storm Dennis is set to arrive on Saturday afternoon.

