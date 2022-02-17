Gale force winds are expected to cause destruction across the region and potentially put homes at risk.

Previously, the damage caused by UK storms have cost more than £250 million, so it is important to take action and protect your home as much as you can.

Experts at Buildworld have shared their five tips to help homeowners storm-proof their home, ahead of storm Eunice.

Strong winds on the Fylde Coast as Storm Dudley arrives on Blackpool Promenade.

1 – Secure any possessions outside of your home

Objects like trampolines and garden furniture often get carried away by strong winds during a storm and can cause serious damage to buildings and even people.

Where possible, you must move objects like these into garages and sheds or use ropes and heavy objects to weigh them down.

2 – Check your gutters regularly

Gutters can often be forgotten and over time it can be built up with dirt and other debris.

When heavy rain sets in, the gutters help the water travel to drains but if the gutters are blocked, the water can overflow and cause damage to the inside of your property, which can cause leaks and interior wall damage.

3 – Move your vehicle to an open space

Cars and other vehicles often become victims to adverse weather conditions, especially when strong winds tear down trees.

If your car is usually parked by a tree or another large object, then it is best to move the vehicle to an open area, such as the pavement or nearby car park.

This will reduce the chances of any potential damage by falling objects.

4 – Close gates and external pathways

Strong winds can usually cause garden gates to fly open and if they are made from a more fragile material such as wood, then it is highly likely damage will be caused.

Make sure all gates are shut and pathways are closed off, as this will help to protect not only the gate, but any possessions protected by it.

5 – Protect your roof

During a storm, a roof is one of the most common areas of the home that can be damaged and one of the most expensive to repair.

Ahead of a storm, check the condition of your roof and remove loose tiles and have any existing damage replaced as soon as possible, as this can prevent more severe disruption being caused.

Director at Buildworld, Huz Member, said: “With the UK facing further disruption as a result of both storm Dudley and Eunice, it’s important we do all we can to protect our homes and minimise the chances of any potential damage being caused.

“In some cases, it’s inevitable that damage will be caused no matter how hard we try to prevent it, but there are a number of steps we can take to put ourselves in the best position possible, such as securing any outdoor possessions, moving your car to a more open space and checking the condition of your roof.

“Storms cost the UK millions of pounds each year in damage and even though home insurance is in place to help take away some of the financial burden, it’s still a worry that plays on the minds of homeowners across the country. If your property does fall victim to a storm, then it’s important to contact your home insurance provider as they can explain the steps you can take in order to get any repair work carried out in the fastest time possible.