Stunning Damien Hirst sculptures unveiled in Leeds city centre

Two Damien Hirst sculptures have been unveiled in Leeds city centre as part of a major festival.

Briggate will play host to the six metre tall Hymn (1999-2005) in a striking addition to the city centre, while Hirst’s marble Anatomy of an Angel (2008) will be on display in the Victoria Quarter.

Producer of Yorkshire Sculpture International Jane Bhoyroo with Hymn by Damien Hirst on Briggate

The incredible pieces by the Turner Prize-winning artist, who grew up in Leeds, will go on show for three months as part of the free to see Yorkshire Sculpture International – the UK's biggest sculpture festival this year.

Yorkshire Sculpture International will see exhibitions run across four world-class art galleries including The Henry Moore Institute, Leeds Art Gallery, The Hepworth Wakefield and Yorkshire Sculpture Park as well as sculpture outdoors in Leeds and Wakefield city centre.

LeedsBID and Victoria Leeds have joined forces with Yorkshire Sculpture International to implement the sculptures as part of the festival.



Jo Coburn, general manager at Victoria Leeds, said: “Damien Hirst is admired across the world, to have him back in his hometown is incredibly exciting. Having one of modern art’s most iconic sculptures here at Victoria Leeds is certainly a moment we’re proud of. It's set to be one of our most eagerly anticipated attractions that will draw in art enthusiasts from around the city and beyond.”

Damien Hirst's Anatomy of an Angel sculpture in Victoria Quarter arcade, Leeds. Picture: Facebook/Victoria Leeds

The festival features 18 international artists from 13 different countries.

Highlights include new commissions by Rashid Johnson at Henry Moore Institute, and rarely-seen sculptures by preeminent Abstract Expressionist sculptor David Smith at Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

The Hepworth Wakefield presents a series of large-scale installations including new work by Wolfgang Laib and Tau Lewis’ first exhibition in the UK.

Leeds Art Gallery presents ambitious new collection displays, a series of solo presentations and new commissions by artists including Nobuko Tsuchiya.

Major new works by Huma Bhabha, Ayşe Erkmen and Tarek Atoui will also be on display in Wakefield and Leeds.

Alongside the commissioned YSI programme, sculptures by Damien Hirst are on display in Leeds city centre, Leeds Art Gallery and Yorkshire Sculpture Park.



Andrew Cooper, Chief Executive of LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District) said: “LeedsBID is delighted to be bringing these standout sculptures out into the city centre, adding colour to the high street while celebrating the creativity of such a renowned contemporary artist who grew up and studied in Leeds. Collaboration with key partners on projects of this scale enables us to work together to help enhance the cultural appeal of Leeds by creating new attractions people can experience and enjoy.”

Jane Bhoyroo, Producer of Yorkshire Sculpture International, added: "These exciting installations would not be possible without the support of LeedsBID and Victoria Leeds as well as Damien himself. We are thrilled to bring these works to the city, to complement Hirst's sculptures at Yorkshire Sculpture Park this summer as part of Yorkshire Sculpture International's programme of exhibitions and events.”