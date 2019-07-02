Sun shone on Hunslet Festival's Community Gala

Hunslet Festival's 2019 Community Gala has been hailed a major success.
Around 3,000 people enjoyed the sunshine at Saturday's gala on playing fields off Grove Road, Hunslet.
Hunslet Festival chairman Stephen Thompson said: "It went really well with around 3,000 people turning up on the day.
"It was one of the best gala's we have had in the 16-years since I have been chairman.
"It was an absolutely scorching hot day and everyone had a fantastic time.
"For the first time we had a fun dog show, which was popular and we are planning to repeat it next year."
Arena acts included Beeston-based Keldon School of Dance, Baton Rouge Majorettes and South Leeds Community Orchestra.
Children enjoyed feeding and petting animals, including goats and alpacas at Ian's Mobile Farm.
And youngsters could take a peek at snakes and spiders at Sam's Safari.
Hunslet Festival Committee organises the gala and invites local groups and organisations to raise funds for their own causes at the event.