Sun shone on Hunslet Festival's Community Gala

Hunslet Festival's 2019 Community Gala has been hailed a major success.

Around 3,000 people enjoyed the sunshine at Saturday's gala on playing fields off Grove Road, Hunslet.

Oscar Radford aged eight tries plate spinning at the Rapide Brothers circus skills workshop at Hunslet Festival Community Gala.

Hunslet Festival chairman Stephen Thompson said: "It went really well with around 3,000 people turning up on the day.

"It was one of the best gala's we have had in the 16-years since I have been chairman.

"It was an absolutely scorching hot day and everyone had a fantastic time.

"For the first time we had a fun dog show, which was popular and we are planning to repeat it next year."

Members of the South Leeds Community Orchestra trying to keep cool while entertaining visitors at Hunslet Festival Community Gala.

Arena acts included Beeston-based Keldon School of Dance, Baton Rouge Majorettes and South Leeds Community Orchestra.

Children enjoyed feeding and petting animals, including goats and alpacas at Ian's Mobile Farm.

And youngsters could take a peek at snakes and spiders at Sam's Safari.

Hunslet Festival Committee organises the gala and invites local groups and organisations to raise funds for their own causes at the event.

Visitors to Hunslet Festival Community Gala.

A youngster having fun on a giant inflatable slide at Hunslet Festival Community Gala.

Bethy Prentice aged nine keeps cool with an ice lolly as she looks at a pygmy goat at the Hunslet Festival Community Gala.

Visitors to the Hunslet Festival Community Gala watching events in the arena.