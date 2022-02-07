Supermarket plans to install more than 1,000 solar panels on its roof in Beverley

The Morrisons store on Wingfield Way Credit: Google

A planning application to East Riding Council says the 1,350 panels will be fitted on the flat roofs of the main store, warehouse and staff facilities on Wingfield Way.

The Bradford-based retailer announced last October that it would own and operate its own solar farm across its estate, as part of its carbon reduction plan.

Spanning nearly 125 acres in total by 2025, it is estimated that it will produce over 100 megawatts of electricity to supply 20 per cent of its stores’ power, focused on appliances that require the most energy, like fridges and freezers.

Last week Norwegian state-owned company Statkraft UK submitted plans to the Beverley-based council for a massive solar farm and battery energy storage system on more than 350 acres of land, near Allerthorpe Golf and Country Park. It will have an output of up to 49.9MW.

In October last year Morrisons shareholders approved a £7bn takeover by US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.