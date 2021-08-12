Swimming sessions for just a penny as Edwardian baths in Hull reopen to the public on Monday following £3.7m upgrade

Archive pic of the baths

The Edwardian Grade II listed Beverley Road baths were considered the “crowning achievement of the Corporation” when they opened in May 1905.

It closed last June for work which included a new, larger gym and refurbishing an existing one, new and improved steam and sauna facilities and internal refurbishment works to the poolside and changing facilities.

Other works include a renovation to the main reception, a new roof and roof lights as well as refurbished windows.

The baths following the £3.75m upgrade Picture: Hodson Architects

The mechanical and electrical systems have also been replaced and upgraded to modern day standards, along with the installation of a new ventilation system.

The project is part of Hull Council’s £18.5m investment into leisure facilities across the city, including the £4.6mi transformation of Albert Avenue Pools that will see the historic lido reopen after 25 years.

Council leader Daren Hale said: “Our leisure facilities are not just cherished by the council, but greatly loved by local residents.

“This investment has secured the future of the historic Beverley Road Baths for generations to come, and is part of our commitment to neighbourhood leisure facilities throughout the city.

“Already, huge investment has taken place at Ennerdale and Woodford, and it is Albert Avenue’s turn next.”

Hull was the second local authority after Liverpool to open public baths and Beverley Road, which opened in May 1905, originally had three swimming pools.

The centre will reopen at 12.30pm with special offers on the day, which include swimming sessions for just a penny, members-only gym sessions and a free water bottle,

There will be a week-long 10 per cent discount on new memberships.