England fans watch the match at a pub in London as many venues see tables booked up in hours before Sunday's Euro final

While the match is being screened free to customers at the majority of venues, the exorbitant demand combined with coronavirus restrictions mean that most bars and pubs are requiring England fans to book their table in advance on a first come, first served basis.

But fans still deciding where to watch England take on Italy on Sunday evening may be left disappointed, as pub staff say most venues are now entirely booked out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Rae, a staff member at Sheffield drinking hole The Cremorne - just a stone's throw from Bramhall Lane where squad member Kyle Walker began his footballing career at Sheffield United - said tables for Sunday night were gone within two hours of England beating Denmark in Wednesday evening's semi-finals.

Sheffield pub The Cremorne said tables were gone within 90 minutes of England securing their place in the Euros final on Wednesday

"The demand has been extremely high," he said.

"England beat Denmark at around half past ten on Wednesday night - by midnight all the tables for Sunday were booked.

"No one was allowed to book in advance until it was confirmed England were playing, so it was like a mad rush."

Huddersfield music venue The Parish, which is located in one of the town's old courthouses, said their phone was ringing "off the hook" for tables for Sunday's final.

"We were booked out by Thursday, so within 24 hours of us winning the semi-finals," said owner Tom Simpson.

"All 75 tables are gone. We were inundated and the phone didn't stop ringing. Some people were even contacting us during the first half of Wednesday's match trying to get in first."

The Home Office confirmed on Friday that pubs can continue to serve until 11.15pm on Sunday to reduce the risk of customers being told to leave before the match ends.

The British Beer and Pub Association reckons nearly 13m pints could be bought on Sunday.

It estimated 7.1 million of those would be sold within the course of the game itself if it ends within normal time – equating to almost 1,000 pints a second.